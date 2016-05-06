EAST ST. LOUIS - On May 6, 2016, Jenna M. McGlasson, a twenty-eight year old Caseyville, Illinois, woman pled guilty in federal district court to an Indictment charging her with Interference with Commerce by Robbery and Brandishing a Firearm During a Crime of Violence, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, James L. Porter, announced today. McGlasson is scheduled for sentencing on September 2, 2016, at which time she faces a potential sentence of seven years to life imprisonment, up to 5 years’ of supervised release after her prison term, a $250,000 fine, and a mandatory special assessment of $100 for each count.

Court proceedings revealed that on June 25, 2015, McGlasson entered a convenience store in Caseyville, Illinois, with a dark hoodie covering her head, pointed a pistol at a store employee, and demanded the money of the employee. McGlasson then jumped onto the counter, accessed the store’s cash register, and attempted to steal United States currency belonging to the store.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is assigned to Assistant United States Attorney Daniel T. Kapsak for prosecution.

