EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County State's Attorney's Office announced Wednesday a 48-year-old Farmington, Mo., woman was sentenced to 90 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the murder of an elderly man in 2015.

Eva D. Heisch (d.o.b. 3/28/71) was found guilty by a Madison County jury on August 26, 2019. She was originally charged with First-Degree Murder and Armed Robbery following the death of 68-year-old Daniel A. Taylor of Collinsville.

In Thursday's hearing, the defendant offered numerous reasons why she was the real victim of the case. First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe said, “This horrific case is not about Eva Heisch. She isn’t the victim here. The victim is Daniel Taylor. This is about justice for the victim and his family, not the heinous acts of the defendant.”

Taylor’s sister, Debra Valenti, offered an eloquent victim impact statement on her brother’s behalf sharing that her brother was a kind man with a compassionate heart who would have done anything for the defendant. Instead, she cruelly took the life of her beloved brother. Ms. Valenti looked Heisch in the eyes asking, “Why?”

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons recognized First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe and Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Heischmidt of the Violent Crimes Unit for presenting an excellent case which led to today’s sentencing. Gibbons also recognized the detectives from the Major Case Squad, Collinsville Police Department and the Edwardsville Police Department, as well as Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn’s Office, the Illinois State Police, Park Hills and Farmington, Missouri Police Departments.

“With today’s sentencing, I am hopeful the family and friends of the victim can find closure knowing the defendant will spend the remainder of her life behind bars. While the sentencing cannot bring back the life of the respected Mr. Taylor, this sentencing is a testament to Madison County Justice.”

Judge Tognarelli, sentenced Heisch to a maximum sentence of 60 years for First-Degree Murder in which she is required to serve 100 percent of the time. The defendant was sentenced to an additional maximum of 30 years for Armed Robbery in which the she will be required to serve 85 percent of the time.

