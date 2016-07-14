WOOD RIVER – A female walking home from work was allegedly approached by a white male suspect, who in turn asked for change, then when he saw currency, grabbed the money and darted away.

The incident occurred near noontime on Thursday.

Wood River Police quickly was dispatched to the scene where the woman had been robbed near the Wal-Mart on Wesley Drive. The woman was headed to her residence in Wood River.

“We deployed our department drone to assist looking in high brush and wooded area with negative results,” Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said. “The suspect is a white male, in his 30s, scruffy beard, thin built, wearing a white t-shirt and jean shorts.”

Bunt said anyone with any information please call (618) 251-3114.

