EDWARDSVILLE - The deceased person in the crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Alton on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as Brenda Lee Novak, 58, of Bridgeton, MO., Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said today.

The coroner's office said Novak was the driver of a 2005 Hyandai Sonata traveling northbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard, south of 20th Street in Alton, Ill. Novak apparently crossed the center line, striking a southbound vehicle, with a third southbound vehicle then striking the two vehicles, the coroner said. The incident was initially reported to 9-1-1 at 4:10 p.m.

Novak was not wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, the coroner said. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:52 p.m. by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Todd R. Ballard.

An autopsy is being scheduled to aid in the death investigation. Routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will be performed at a later time.

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time, but are under the direction of St. Louis Cremation.

The incident tied up that area of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Alton for several hours until the scene was cleared.

