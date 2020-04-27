Woman in 60s is Latest Madison County COVID-19 Death, 1,980 New Cases Announced in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Monday announced another COVID-19-related death in Madison County and 1,980 new cases of coronavirus statewide. IDPH also announced 50 additional statewide deaths.
The person who died because of COVID-19 in Madison County was a female in her 60s.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 45,883 cases, including 1,983 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois.
The synopsis of the 24-hour COVID-19 deaths was as follows:
- Boone County: 1 female 90s
- Champaign County: 1 female 60s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- Jasper County: 1 female 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 60s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s
- Sangamon County: 2 males 80s
- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 12,676 specimens for a total of 227,628.
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.
