ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. — The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has issued a charge against Danelle Woodard, 34, of Florissant, Missouri, for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Woodard, who resides in the 2300 block of Battlefield Drive, is currently being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on August 13, 2024, when police responded to a call regarding a possible child overdose at the Woodard residence. Upon arrival at 8:00 p.m., officers found a 1-year-old child showing signs of an overdose. The child was subsequently admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

In post-Miranda interviews, both Danelle Woodard and her husband, Christopher Woodard, admitted to using methamphetamine in their bedroom before placing the child in bed. Further investigation revealed a jar containing a crystal-like substance identified by Christopher Woodard as methamphetamine. Additionally, police seized a capsule containing a white substance from Danelle Woodard, which she identified as fentanyl. This capsule matched others found on the bedroom floor.

The child and a sibling have been placed in protective custody by the Children’s Division (CD), which petitioned for and was granted custody.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the ongoing investigation.

It is important to note that charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

