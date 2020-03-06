Woman has Seizure and Strikes Home in Alton
March 6, 2020 2:51 PM March 6, 2020 3:06 PM
ALTON - A woman had a seizure while driving and ran into a home at 2307 Hale Avenue in Alton, off State Street on Friday morning, Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said.
Simmons added that the woman, 31, did not appear to suffer any major injuries.
No one was injured in the home.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.