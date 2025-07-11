BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Early Friday morning, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department responded to an armed vehicular jacking at 126 Adeline Drive in Belleville, Illinois. At approximately 1:06 a.m. on July 11, 2025, a woman reported that several armed black male suspects approached her while she was seated in her Dodge Challenger, pointed assault rifles at her, and ordered her to exit the vehicle.

After the victim complied, the suspects entered the Dodge Challenger and fled the scene at a high rate of speed, striking a nearby parked vehicle. Belleville Police officers observed the stolen vehicle traveling rapidly with a Chevrolet Impala following closely behind. A radio broadcast was issued to multiple law enforcement agencies via ISPERN to alert them of the incident and the fleeing vehicles.

The stolen Dodge Challenger was later stopped on Anderson Lane in Belleville. An armed suspect fled on foot from the vehicle, prompting the establishment of a perimeter and a search assisted by the Fairmont City Police K9 Unit; however, the suspect was not apprehended.

Meanwhile, the Chevrolet Impala was pursued onto Interstate 64 by several agencies. The pursuit ended when the vehicle’s tires were successfully spiked and flattened. Two juveniles were taken into custody from the Impala, where an AR-style rifle and a pistol were recovered. Authorities later determined that the Chevrolet Impala had been stolen during an armed vehicular jacking in St. Louis, Missouri.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department received assistance from the Belleville Police Department, Shiloh Police Department, Illinois State Police, Sauget Police, and other local agencies. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit has been requested to process both vehicles for additional evidence.

The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force is leading the ongoing investigation into the incident.

