Listen to the story

GOLDEN EAGLE - At 4:05 p.m. on June 15, 2023, at law enforcement officials with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Golden Eagle Ferry Road, Golden Eagle in Calhoun County.

Subsequent to an investigation, a passenger, Stacey L Habermehl, age 49, of St. Charles, Mo., was arrested for the following offenses:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Article continues after sponsor message

Habermehl was arrested without incident and transported to the Jersey County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

More like this: