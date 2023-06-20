GOLDEN EAGLE - At 4:05 p.m. on June 15, 2023, at law enforcement officials with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Golden Eagle Ferry Road, Golden Eagle in Calhoun County.

Subsequent to an investigation, a passenger, Stacey L Habermehl, age 49, of St. Charles, Mo., was arrested for the following offenses:

  • Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,
  • Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Habermehl was arrested without incident and transported to the Jersey County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

