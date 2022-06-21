ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Monday, June 20, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Zina Neal, 40 years of age, of the 2400 block of Stoney End Court in St. Louis, Missouri 63031, for Murder Second Degree and Armed Criminal Action. Neal is being held on $150,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Article continues after sponsor message

The probable cause statement reads: On or about June 20, 2022, Defendant shot Delawrence Foggy with a firearm causing his death.

The deceased has been identified as Delawrence Foggy Jr., 34 years of age, of the 2400 block of Stoney End Court in St. Louis, Missouri 63031.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

More like this: