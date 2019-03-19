ALTON - One person walked away with only minor injuries this past Friday when her car overturned on Landmarks and Ridge in Alton.

The Alton Fire Department said the person was out walking around after the car overturned, but as a precaution was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Another vehicle hit the woman’s vehicle in the side and then the car overturned in the process.

The crash occurred at around 4 p.m. this past Friday, March 15. Traffic was stalled for a brief period as first responders cleared the scene.

