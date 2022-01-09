MADISON COUNTY - Illinois State Police District 11 is investigating a single-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred at 9:57 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2022, at Milepost 6, I-255 Madison County.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chimanita Dodd, 48, of Cahokia was pronounced deceased at the scene. She lost control of her vehicle on ice and her vehicle rolled several times. She was operating a 2002 Tan Chevrolet Blazer at the time of the crash.

PRELIMINARY REPORT: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling north on Illinois 255 at milepost 6 in Madison County. The driver of Unit 1 lost control on ice, left the roadway to the left and entered the median. Unit 1 rolled numerous times and the driver was ejected.

The driver of Unit 1 succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Madison County Coroner. All northbound lanes were closed for approximately 1 hour during the crash investigation.

More like this: