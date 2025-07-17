ST. LOUIS — A 62-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle late Tuesday night, July 15, 2025, on Interstate 70 westbound east of St. Charles Rock Road, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports.

The crash occurred late on July 15, 2025, when a 2023 Cadillac AT4 driven by a 61-year-old man from St. Louis hit the pedestrian, who Missouri State Highway Patrol said was crawling in lane one of the highway. The vehicle sustained extensive damage but was driven from the scene. There has not been official police information released about why the woman was crawling in one of the highway lanes.

Trooper D.O. Gillespie, who investigated the incident along with Trooper A.T. Borgic and other assisting officers, pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene on Tuesday.

The victim was taken by Lonning Mortuary Services to the St. Louis County morgue. The driver was identified as insured by State Farm.

The investigation remains ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

