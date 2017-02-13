EAST ST. LOUIS - A Springfield woman was charged with a criminal complaint on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, with two counts of bank robbery at Metro East locations.

Adrianna C. Frye-Williamson, 20, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged in a criminal complaint on Saturday, February 11, 2017, with two counts of bank robbery. The alleged violations took place on Friday, January 20, 2017, in Edwardsville, Madison County, Illinois, and Thursday, February 9, 2017, in Glen Carbon, Madison County, Illinois. Today, the Court ordered that Frye-Williamson be detained without bond until a bond hearing on February 16, 2017.

The offenses charged in the complaint allege (1) that on January 20, 2017, Adrianna C. Frye-Williamson committed the offense of bank robbery in that she by force, violence and intimidation, took from the presence of another, money belonging to and in the care and custody, control, management, and possession of the National Bank in Edwardsville, and (2) that on February 9, 2017, Adrianna C. Frye-Williamson committed the offense of bank robbery in that she by force, violence and intimidation, took from the presence of another, money belonging to and in the care and custody, control, management, and possession of the U.S. Bank in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

If convicted, the defendant faces a term in prison of up to 20 years on each count, a fine up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to five (5) years.

A criminal complaint is a formal charge against a defendant that is comprised of the essential facts constituting the offense charged. Under the law, a defendant is presumed to be innocent of a charge until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.

The cases were investigated by the Edwardsville Police Department, Glen Carbon Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Springfield Illinois Police. The case is assigned to Assistant United States Attorney Ali Summers.