GRANITE - A 29-year-old woman - Emily R. Kendall - faces multiple charges including unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and retail theft under $300 from a local retail establishment - CATO Fashions on Nameoki Road in Granite City.

The charges state that she knowingly possessed less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, a controlled substance, and also less than 15 grams of a substance containing acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride.

She also faces a count of unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution - acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride - and another count of containing an item of contraband - alprazolam, a controlled substance.

Bond for Kendall was set at $100,000 on June 28, 2023.

