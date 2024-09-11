COLLINSVILLE — Edith Caudillo, 27, has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery With a Firearm, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. The charges follow a shooting incident that occurred at 5:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in the 8900 block of Rene Avenue in unincorporated Collinsville.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Collinsville Police officers responded to a call of shots fired at the location. Upon arrival, they discovered that Sergio Angulo-Peraza had been shot in the chest. Angulo-Peraza was subsequently transported to a St. Louis area hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that the individuals involved in the incident were known to one another, but did not provide further details on the nature of their relationship. No updates were given at this time to the man's condition.

The investigation in the case remains ongoing.