COLLINSVILLE - A woman from East St. Louis faces multiple charges after driving under the influence with a 6-year-old passenger.

Hazel R. Jamerson, 33, of East St. Louis, was charged on Oct. 3, 2024 with aggravated driving under the influence (a Class 4 felony) and endangering the life or health of a child (a Class A misdemeanor).

On May 15, 2024, Jamerson allegedly drove a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol with a six-year-old child as a passenger.

She reportedly drove a Chevrolet Impala on North Bluff Road in Collinsville when her driving privileges had already been revoked or suspended for driving under the influence.

Jamerson’s case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department, and she was granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.