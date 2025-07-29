Tammy Bailey.BRUSSELS — A 43-year-old woman was arrested on June 24, 2025, after a deputy sheriff conducted a citizen contact at a General Store on Main Street in Brussels, Calhoun County

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office reported that Tammy E. Bailey of Hardin, Illinois, was taken into custody at 4:25 p.m. Bailey faces charges of violating the sex offender registry and has an outstanding Calhoun County felony warrant.

Authorities said Bailey was arrested without incident and transported to the Greene County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

Officials reminded the public that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

