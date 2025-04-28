EDWARDSVILLE A woman was airlifted to a St. Louis-area hospital after her vehicle flipped down a steep embankment near a bike trail on Illinois Route 157 on Monday afternoon, April 28, 2025, just north of Gephardt Lane in Edwardsville.

Edwardsville Fire Chief Brendan McKee said the woman’s injuries were serious and required air transportation.

McKee added that the rescue operation involved cutting the roof off the vehicle and using a utility terrain vehicle to transport her to the helicopter.

The Edwardsville Police Department is investigating the crash and responded quickly to the scene.

Chief McKee did not provide additional details about the cause of the crash or the woman’s condition.

No further information has been released at this time.

More to come.

