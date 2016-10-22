MOUNT OLIVE – East Alton-Wood River came to play Friday night at Mount Olive with one thing in mind – the playoffs. The result was a 46-7 victory over the Wildcats.

For head coach Gary Herron, the rest of the Oilers’ coaching staff, student body and fans, the win was one to savor. The Oilers have now snapped a long playoff drought under coach Herron.

Herron attributes the success of the team simply to their hard work and dedication.

Running back Zack Womack was impossible to stop for the Oilers on Friday night, rushing for over 300 yards and five touchdowns.

“Womack was unstoppable,” Herron said. “He was definitely the catalyst tonight. Our offensive line and defense both did a great job. The effort of the defense was huge. They drove all the way down the field and we stopped them fourth and short. Womack was able to break some long ones.”

A fire engine brought the Oilers’ playoff-bound team into Wood River and the high school confines on Friday night. There was a celebration of fans and students once team returned.

Womack dedicated himself with his other teammates in the weight room over the summer and it has really paid off, Herron said.

Gabe Grimes, the Oilers’ fullback, also topped the 100-yard mark and had a great game, Herron said.

Herron was so excited to get the Oilers back in the playoffs once again.

“It has been 10 years since East Alton-Wood River has been in the playoffs,” he said. “We won the last three games in a row and the kids have worked hard all season. This is their reward for their hard work.”

