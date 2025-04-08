EDWARDSVILLE - Olivia Wolz gave Edwardsville the lead in the first half, then Gabby Thompson hit a goal from distance in the second half, and it was enough to give the Tigers a crucial 2-0 win over Belleville Althoff Catholic in a girls' soccer match played Monday night at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers are now undefeated in their last four matches, going 3-0-1 in the stretch, while the Crusaders have dropped back-to-back matches for the first time this season, Althoff was held goalless in their three losses thus far this season.

The Tigers were able to control the game very well, and their midfield was held in check by the Edwardsville central defense.

"First game of three this week," said Edwardsville head coach Abby Federmann. "Althoff is tough and well-coached. We managed a goal in each half, and controlled the game well. They have a very tough midfield, and Anna Maxim and Blakely Hockett played very well to disrupt their opportunities. Mady Kline in the back, with Ayla Homann and Davi Heiser, held it down, while Genny Burroughs had six save. Thea Dimitroff created many opportunities up top, and kept the pressure on Althoff's defense."

Wolz scored in the first half off a neat cross from Thompson to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead at the interval, then Thompson took a feed from Layne Logan, and blasted a rocket from distance for her goal in the second half that put the icing on the cake. The Edwardsville defense did the rest and took the 2-0 win over the Crusaders.

Althoff is now 5-3-1, and hosts Maryville Christian in a Gateway Metro Conference match Thursday at 5 p.m., then plays at Columbia on Friday, also at 5 p.m., then go to O'Fallon next Monday for a match that kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Edwardsville goes to 5-2-1 on the season, and hosts Belleville West in a key Southwestern Conference game Tuesday at 6:30 p.m, then continues its home stand with a match against Belleville East Thursday at 6:45 p.m., and meets Granite City next Monday, also at 6:45 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

