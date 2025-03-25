JERSEYVILLE - Wok Restaurant, a staple in the Jerseyville community for nearly three decades, has announced it will close its doors for good on April 25, 2025.

The decision comes as the owner, a member of the Hong family, prepares to retire and embark on a new chapter in life.

The restaurant, known for its Asian cuisine, has been a beloved gathering place in Jerseyville for locals and visitors alike.

In a heartfelt message to the community, the Hong family expressed their gratitude for the support they have received over the years. “To our loyal customers, dedicated staff, and the friends and neighbors who have been part of this journey—thank you,” the message read.

Reflecting on their time in Jerseyville, the Hong family noted the pride and appreciation they feel for the memories and friendships formed throughout their years of service.

The closure marks the end of an era for both the restaurant and its patrons, who have shared countless meals and moments within its walls.

As Wok Restaurant prepares for its final day of business, the Hong family invites the community to stop by and share one last meal.

