(This is another in a series of stories on the Alton YWCA Women of Distinction).

ALTON – Tawnya Hooper is a one who always has children and families at the top of her thought processes.

Through her career with the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services and her time in the River Bend community, she has made such a difference in the lives of families. She was surprised, but incredibly honored at being selected as a recent YWCA Woman of Distinction.

“It was a recognition for my professional, church and community activities that I didn’t completely expect to receive,” she said. “I was so proud of the honor.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Hooper believes education is the key to being successful in this world today.

“We have to support one another in the community but also you need to support yourself and your family,” she said. “More folks need to invest in that.”

Hooper is a mother of a son and a licensed social worker, a DFS supervisor, a Child Death Investigation Task Force (CDIF) member and someone who offers professional training in her craft.

She participates in a variety of community service types of activities, and attends and supports numerous fund raisers that empower children, girls and single mothers in the community. She donates finances and her time to encourage and help foster children and assists displaced children above and beyond the parameters of her job.

Hooper is also a member of the Junior League of Greater Alton, has chaired the LCCC partnership with Family Literacy Back to School event, is president of the North Elementary PTG and is active in Habitat for Humanity.

More like this: