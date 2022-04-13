SEE WOMEN OF DISTINCTION MEDIA DAY VIDEO:

(This is one in a series of Women of Distinction honoree profiles)

Bio – Debra Frakes

ALTON - Debra Frakes is an exemplary example of the Women of Distinction Award in each day of her busy life. Debra's contributions to the region and seniors are endless.

Her full-time role is the Marketing Director for Senior Services Plus (SSP).

For seniors, Ms. Frakes seeks to connect them with services they may require. She has moved even a step beyond SSP in her role as Vice President of the Madison County TRIAD, a model organization in Illinois that creates collaboration between law enforcement and health care agencies to enhance seniors’ quality of life. TRIAD has led the way in protecting seniors from scams that devastate their finances. Debra has played a big role in the development of the TRIAD organization.

During the last two years, Debra has led teams that distributed masks, collected food, and provided wellness checks to people. She is also a member of the Older Adults Health Council that among other things hosts annual health fairs.

In addition, she has helped seniors by organizing the Feed the Need Concert to benefit Meals on Wheels. During the COVID Pandemic, she adapted and expanded programs for easier accessibility through the internet for lonely seniors. For the business community, Debra participated actively in Alton Main Street, Riverbend Growth Association, Upper Alton Association, and Riverbend Rotary Club.

Debra has also attended to her personal growth and development by participating in Women Empowering Women, a local group that brings women together to learn, encourage, advocate, and give back. She mentored other women, shared professional leads, and increased her acumen of relevant business topics. Little Black Book (LLB) has a local chapter of diverse women in Madison County. LBB seeks to form and nurture mutually beneficial relationships and actively promote each other to clients and friends.

By participating in so many impactful organizations to improve the Alton area, Debra provided a voice for seniors so their needs were considered and addressed.

A woman who was mentored by Debra Frakes made some powerful comments about her: "There are several boards and committees Debra serves that look great on paper. But what cannot be seen is the love and compassion, she pours into these efforts. From women to seniors, she is making the Riverbend area a better place to live, work, and visit."

