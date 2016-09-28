On the morning of Wednesday, September 28, Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) stocked Wock Family Lake with 120 Largemouth Bass five to eight inches in size, 80 Hybrid Sunfish three to five inches in size, 150 Bluegill three to five inches in size, and 200 Channel Catfish six to eight inches in size. Wock Family Lake will close for the fishing season on Monday, October 31, 2016 and reopen on Saturday, April 1, 2017.

Article continues after sponsor message

Photo 1 (top): Maddy Wallendorf, 3 years old, of Hardin, watched in amazement with her aunt, Ginny Sibert, as John Stiles, JPRD Recreation Supervisor, released fish into the lake on Wednesday morning.

Photo 2 (left): Carson Hutchens, 3 years old, of Jerseyville, watched in awe with his mother, Amy Hutchens, as John Stiles, JPRD Recreation Supervisor, release fish into the lake on Wednesday morning.

For rules and more information about the lake, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us, call the office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

More like this: