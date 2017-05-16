JERSEYVILLE - Wm. Nobbe & Co., located at 26917 Crystal Lake Road in Jerseyville, has a special Day Of Play planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Store Manager Ben Poletti said he is excited about the different activities and plans in place for the Day Of Play. The annual spring event at Wm. Nobbe & Co. will be held rain or shine.

“It is designed to be a family fun event,” Poletti said. “We have a lot of kids’ activities and this event also gives adults an opportunity to test drive some utility vehicles or lawn mowers. This is geared for the entire family.”

The Wm. Nobbe & Co. facility in Jerseyville on Crystal Lake Road is beautiful inside and out and has made quite an impact on not only Jersey County but all the surrounding counties. Poletti said he believes Wm. Nobbe has the largest and most diversified product line of any other implement dealer. He said the Wm. Nobbe & Co. business prides itself on its service to the customer during and after a sale.

Wm. Nobbe & Co. was founded in 1907 by brothers William and Henry Nobbe. At the time, the business sold several product types with buggies being the main revenue producer. As technology changed their business offerings changed with it bringing John Deere Farm Machinery and Chevrolet automobiles to the forefront in the 1920s.

Poletti said he wants people who haven’t been inside the Wm. Nobbe showroom to see the amazing products the company has and what they offer.

Additions to the lineup for the Day Of Play will be Nolan’s Petting Zoo who will have a camel, lama and wallaby and the Treehouse Wildlife Sanctuary will bring three different owls. Poletti said both Nolan’s Petting Zoo and Treehouse are wonderful with kids.

Other key attractions for children and family for Day Of Play are:

John Deere riding toys

John Deere remote control car

Cornbox

Face painting

Hot dogs, popcorn, nachos and drinks

Test drive John Deere mowers and Gators

Hay Rides

Kids bounce house

For more information, contact Wm. Nobbe in Jerseyville at (618) 498-5504. Also see http://www.wmnobbe.com/.

