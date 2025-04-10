JERSEYVILLE – With construction well underway, the splash pad and bathhouse proposed in the Phase 2 improvements to Wittman Park in Jerseyville are officially taking shape.

On Thursday afternoon, workers with Stutz Excavating, LLC could be seen at Wittman Park pouring concrete for the splash pad and constructing the future bathhouse. Construction on the site first began in February of 2025 after Stutz was awarded the nearly $1.5 million bid for the project in late 2024.

The splash pad itself will be built in the shape of Jersey County, adding an unmistakable local charm to the project. Renderings of the splash pad and bathhouse were shown at a “workshop” meeting between city officials on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We started on this in February and things are going well [with] construction,” Public Works Director Bob Manns said. “The blue area you see there, of course, is the outline of Jersey County … that was a nice touch and that’s taking shape. If you go out there today, things are progressing well.”

Manns said that the city hopes to have the new facilities open for public use sometime this summer, “before it gets cold.” Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Hermens declined to commit to a more exact date.

Over half of the nearly $1.5 million total for these Wittman Park upgrades is covered by grant funds. The city has obtained $600,000 worth of grant funding from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and $250,000 from the Illinois American Water Charitable Foundation for the project.

Stay tuned to Riverbender.com for more coverage of ongoing and future park improvement projects around Jerseyville.

More like this: