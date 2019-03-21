JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville law firm of Wittman & Lorton, P.C. is pleased to announce that Kristine M. Tuttle recently joined the firm as a senior attorney and Melanie Strebel joined the firm as a legal assistant.

Ms. Tuttle obtained her bachelor’s degree in 1992 and law degree in 1995, both from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She began her practice law in insurance defense litigation in Mattoon, Illinois and has since worked in various positions in Central and Southern Illinois, including as an Assistant State’s Attorney in White County and most recently as a partner with Black, Ballard, McDonald, P.C. in Mt. Vernon where she concentrated her practice in mineral law, mortgage foreclosure and bankruptcy and real estate litigation.

Ms. Tuttle has prosecuted and defended clients in criminal and civil jury trials and bench trials in Central and Southern Illinois and has argued cases before the Illinois Supreme Court and Illinois Court of Appeals for the Fourth and Fifth Districts. Ms. Tuttle’s practice will consist of general civil litigation, including personal injury, probate, and real estate litigation, banking matters including both creditors’ and debtors’ rights, mineral law (oil, gas and coal rights) and family law.

“We are excited to introduce Kristine as a senior attorney in our firm. It is not too often an attorney with Kristine’s experience and knowledge chooses to practice in a community of our size,” according to Laef Lorton, attorney, and shareholder of Wittman & Lorton, P.C. Ms. Tuttle is licensed to practice law in the State of Illinois and is admitted to practice before the United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois and the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

She resides in Jerseyville with her husband, Brad, and their three children.Ms. Strebel joins the firm as a legal assistant in the firm’s real estate and title division. Ms. Strebel transitioned from private industry to a legal assistant with a large Madison County law firm where she worked for 8 years prior to joining Wittman & Lorton, P.C. Ms. Strebel resides in Jersey County with her husband and two children

