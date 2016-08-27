DAYTON, Ohio - Ashley Witt turned in a match-high 16 kills Friday as SIUE volleyball opened the 2016 season with a four-set triumph over Wright State.

The Cougars were victorious 19-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23.

It was the season opener for both teams at the Wright State Tournament. SIUE continues play at the tournament Saturday with a 10 a.m. CT match against Dayton and a 3:30 p.m. CT contest against Toledo.

"I'm very proud of our team," said SIUE Head Coach Leah Johnson. "We showed a ton of poise in tight moments."

Witt closed out match point with a kill and was the lone player with double-digit kills.

"Ashley had a great opening match, hitting .367 with 16 kills. She was a force in the outside," said Johnson.

Wright State jumped out to an early lead by scoring six of the last seven points in the first set.

The Cougars, however, came back with force by jumping out to a 7-1 lead in the second set.

"We made changes throughout the match and everyone stayed smooth and in sync. We improved with every set," said Johnson.

SIUE finished the match with seven service aces, including three from Taylor Joens and two from freshman Emma Leahy.

