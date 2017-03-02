IHSA CLASS 3A BOYS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

CIVIC MEMORIAL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 51, TRIAD 48 (OT): Geoff Withers' three-point play in overtime helped send Civic Memorial into Friday night's IHSA Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional final against Breese Central; the play gave the Eagles a 51-48 win over Mississippi Valley Conference rival Triad in Wednesday night's semifinal clash.

The Eagles improved to 22-9 on the year; they'll meet the Cougars at 7 p.m. Friday for a trip to next week's Benton Sectional. The Knights were eliminated at 19-10.

Jaquan Adams led CM with 15 points on the night, with Jaxsen Helmkamp adding 12, David Lane 10 with 10 rebounds, Caden Clark six with seven rebounds and Brandon Hampton five. The Knights were led by Noah Moss' 16 points, with Jake O'Dell adding nine and Kyle Rood seven.

