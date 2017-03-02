IHSA CLASS 3A BOYS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

CIVIC MEMORIAL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

CIVIC MEMORIAL 51, TRIAD 48 (OT): Geoff Withers' three-point play in overtime helped send Civic Memorial into Friday night's IHSA Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional final against Breese Central; the play gave the Eagles a 51-48 win over Mississippi Valley Conference rival Triad in Wednesday night's semifinal clash.

The Eagles improved to 22-9 on the year; they'll meet the Cougars at 7 p.m. Friday for a trip to next week's Benton Sectional. The Knights were eliminated at 19-10.

Jaquan Adams led CM with 15 points on the night, with Jaxsen Helmkamp adding 12, David Lane 10 with 10 rebounds, Caden Clark six with seven rebounds and Brandon Hampton five. The Knights were led by Noah Moss' 16 points, with Jake O'Dell adding nine and Kyle Rood seven.

More like this:

Megan Griffith Strikes Out Six in Eagles' Dominant Win Over Softball Shells
Mar 27, 2025
Early Lead Slips Away As Eagles Baseball Squad Loses To Breese Central
Mar 25, 2025
Civic Memorial's Girls Basketball Squad Is On Roll With Post Season Just Ahead: Secures 22nd Win Against Top 2A Team
Feb 10, 2025
Tuesday, April 1, 2025, Play It Again Sports Scoreboard
5 days ago
Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete Of The Month: Multi-Sports Star Jack Piening Making Waves At Civic Memorial
Feb 11, 2025

 