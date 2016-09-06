GLEN CARBON – Todd Schultz, an Edwardsville High School senior, beamed with a smile from head to toe on Saturday during the Painting The Town Gold event at Miner Park in Glen Carbon.

Schultz has good reason to celebrate. Not only was he happy to have a successful event, but his cancer is now in remission thanks to some aggressive treatment. The inspirational EHS senior was diagnosed with cancer at age 14.

“I am in remission now and I finished treatment in February,” Schultz said. “I had leukemia in my blood. I am happy I am over the treatment. It was a three-year battle.”

Schultz’s official diagnosis came on July 13, 2013. Part of his regimen at one point was taking daily chemotherapy both liquid and pills to combat the cancer. Schultz has also become good friends with Chicago Cubs pitcher Jason Motte since he started his Painting The Town Gold program last year. Schultz said to date it appears they will hit the several thousands of dollars his group raised last year for research.

As he looked out at the large crowd gathered on Saturday afternoon he paused and said: “It makes me feel excited we could all do this again. We have been met with such great enthusiasm.”

The senior said Edwardsville High School’s administration, faculty and students have been extremely supportive of his cause. Field hockey, football and hockey teams did collection during games last year and several in school also donated. EHS National Honor Society and Student Council both participated on Saturday.

Soon, Schultz will have to make a decision on which college he will attend. He said he is considering several schools, but Drake University is one that has caught his attention.

Painting The Town Gold’s mission is to bring awareness to the statistics and raise funds for pediatric cancer research throughout the month of September on a community level. Schultz's Painting The Town Gold program has a committee of devoted citizens that assists him with his fundraising efforts.

The commitment of the group is to bring the community together to achieve the goal of defeating pediatric cancer one community at a time. All proceeds from Painting The Town Gold are donated directly to fund pediatric cancer research for all types of pediatric cancer.

It’s likely he will never drift from his mission to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research with his strong start as a high school student.

