BETHALTO – It hasn’t been a dream start to the 2025 girls soccer season for the Civic Memorial Eagles.

After the first two weeks they find themselves with a 1-4 record but have played some tough competition. CM dropped its three opening games, all part of the Metro Cup, before getting into the winning column, a 3-0 decision at Carbondale.

Wednesday was the Eagles’ home opener at Hauser Field, and they hosted Belleville East. The Lancers remained undefeated on the season at 3-0 after a 3-0 win.

But CM likes the adversity faced early on.

“It’s part of the process,” CM head coach Eric Zyung said, “we’ve got kids in different positions. It’s early in the season, and when you play Southwestern Conference teams, Springfield, that’s a hard job to try and learn, but they are learning.”

The Lancers scored an opening goal in the 19th minute from Kathryn Gauch. Izzy Brunaugh doubled that lead right before halftime and netted her second, the team’s third, with 36 seconds left in the game to make it a 3-0 final.

But that’s not the point. The point is that CM is improving.

“That’s what’s happening with this early season,” Zyung said. “Yeah, we’re 1-4, but these girls are getting better, gaining confidence. Obviously, you want to win every game you play; however, they’re learning. They’re learning that they can compete.”

CM isn’t necessarily a young team. It started three freshmen, a sophomore, and three juniors against East. The Eagles have plenty of returning senior leadership from girls like Avery Huddleston, Aubrey Voyles, Brooke Harris, Eliza Donaldson, and goalkeeper Sydney Moore, who all started Wednesday evening.

And those underclassmen come in with some familiar last names. And some big shoes to fill.

Two freshmen, Abby Brueckner and Landree Wallace, both had sisters in the program. Abby's older sister, senior Meredith, is rostered but will miss the season with another knee injury. Landree’s older sister, Aubree, a 2023 grad, was a four-year staple for the Eagles in the midfield.

And there’s sophomore Sara Aiello, whose older brother Joe played a crucial role in CM’s most successful season ever, his senior year with a 24-4 record under head coach Derek Jarman. Older sister Kaylyn, a 2022 grad, also played for Zyung.

“It’s a pleasure for me,” Zyung said. “Some of these girls have come to my camps in the fourth or fifth grade while their older brothers, sisters, or cousins are playing for the high school. It’s a cool moment to see those familiar names, that’s for sure.”

Zyung is an assistant on the boys team and got to coach his son Brayden, also on that 24-4 team, who later went on to join Joe Aiello at SWIC and continue their athletic careers. He also coached his daughter Mady, another 2022 grad.

The point being, team chemistry is not the issue, it’s the lack of varsity experience for some new players that will come with time.

“A lot of the freshman players play on the same club team, Zyung said, “so they learned to play together. Coming into the varsity level, they’re used to that competition. So, they’ll get there. We’re going to get there; I’m not upset with it.”

The Eagles will turn their attention to the soon-to-be folded Mississippi Valley Conference. They take on Waterloo and Highland on the road next week on Tuesday, April 1, and Thursday, April 3. Both games start at 5:45 p.m.

CM will be back at home on Monday, April 7, at 5 p.m. against Gibault.

