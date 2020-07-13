WOOD RIVER - The Walmart Supercenter at 610 Wesley Drive in Wood River has announced changes for customers because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Beginning on July 9, 2020, all customers and associates are now required to enter and exit through the grocery doors.

"To our customers, we know your health is top of mind, and we continue to work closely with health officials and experts to ensure our stores are cleaned and sanitized regularly," the store said on its Facebook page. "Your store, like many across the country, is under a government mandate requiring that all customers wear face coverings while they shop. Thank you for your continued patience during this time!"

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said Wood River Fire Chief Wade Stalhut and Police Chief Brad Wells are extending their services to Walmart Manager Glenn Masterson on this change plan in an effort to make the transition go as smoothly as possible.

Article continues after sponsor message

"These changes are for the health and safety of the public, as well as the working staff," Maguire said.

The Wood River Wood River Walmart Supercenter also announced that the parking lot is currently under construction for repaving.

"For the next few days we have set up a temporary parking area in front of the pharmacy drive-thru," the Wood River Walmart said today. "We apologize for the inconvenience, and thank you for your patience."

More like this: