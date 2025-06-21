SPRINGFIELD – For just a few hours a month, you can build joy that lasts a lifetime for children in your community fighting critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish Illinois looking to recruit more than 200 new WishMakers to serve as wish celebration volunteers, working directly with families to transform lives through wishes.

Working in pairs, wish celebration volunteers partner to establish a meaningful connection with the wish child and family, building hope and anticipation leading up to the child’s wish. Working with staff and generous local donors and businesses, these volunteers plan and carry out meetings, boosts, and send-offs or parties for their assigned wish kids.

Join on your own or double the impact by registering with a friend to share this life-changing experience together. Make-A-Wish provides training and ongoing guidance as well as the opportunity to network with other volunteers. For just a few hours a month, you can craft joy that lasts a lifetime.

To become a volunteer, attend a brief online Volunteer Orientation. Sign up at wish.org/illinois/volunteer. All Make-A-Wish volunteers must be over 18; complete an application and background check as well as attend an orientation. Additional training may be required for other roles. For more information, contact talent@illinois.wish.org.

“A wish is not just a moment or a gift, it is an important journey together to build everlasting hope, strength, and joy for a wish child,” said Stephanie Springs, chief executive officer for Make-A-Wish Illinois. “Each wish experience is carefully planned, tailored to each kid, helping them replace fear with confidence, sadness with joy and anxiety with hope. Wish celebration volunteers are an important part of the overall experience for our families.”

There are currently more than 1,300 wish children in some stage of wish planning with Make-A-Wish Illinois; children facing the isolation, anxiety and depression of a critical illness – children who shouldn’t have to wait even one unnecessary day for the life-changing impact of a wish.

Become a WishMaker today and get started on bringing their wishes to life! About Make-A-Wish Illinois Make-A-Wish Illinois was founded locally in 1985 and has granted more than 18,000 wishes while continuing its mission to share the power of a wish® with children across the state. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. For information visit wish.org/illinois

