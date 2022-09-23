ALTON - Motorcycles, Jeeps, a hot rod and even a dune buggy turned out for the eighth annual Ride for Wishes Saturday, Sept. 18, raising $7,000 to make wishes come true for children facing serious illnesses.

“I can’t say enough good things about our wonderful participants and our generous sponsors,” said Jeanne Wuellner, ride co-director and a member of the Make-A-Wish Southern Illinois Volunteers.

“We especially want to thank Granite City Savings Credit Union, our signature sponsor, for its participation and continued support, said Trena Wells, the other ride co-director.

Wells cited Ted’s Motorcycle World and Big Z Media for their contributions this year. “We’re grateful that all of our sponsors appreciate the tough times children go through when they are facing truly serious health problems.”

The ride began in 2014 through the efforts of Norma Glazebrook and, like last year’s ride, this one was dedicated to her memory. Glazebrook died last August at age 89. She was a Make-A-Wish volunteer for 25 years and granted more than 300 wishes. She was Illinois’ longest serving volunteer.

Over the years, the ride has raised nearly $120,000 to help children in Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Greene and St. Clair counties.

The ride was again escorted by an Illinois State Police motorcycle trooper and was assisted by Madison County deputies. The 45-mile run began at Ted’s Motorcycle World and ended at Alton Sports Tap for lunch and the after-party. Wish children were on hand to talk about their wishes and how the wish helped them through hard times.

“We’re looking forward to next year to keep helping kids in their time of need,” Wuellner said.

