'Wish Home' Project: Builder Proposals Due October 4, 2024
MARYVILLE - The Homebuilder and Remodelers Charitable and Educational Foundation Request for Proposal Objective:
The Homebuilder and Remodelers Charitable and Educational Foundation (the HBRC) is seeking a builder to construct and or provide our “Wish Home” in partnership with Make-A-Wish.
The “Wish Home” may be a home already constructed in the builder’s inventory or a new construction home. The HBRC shall either pay the builder for the home out of ticket proceeds at the cost agreed to in the RFP, or if a minimum number of tickets are not sold the HBRC has the option not to purchase the home and the builder shall retain the home.
The HBRC shall provide a significant marketing campaign around this home, which will feature the builder in all advertising along with the HBRC and the Make-A-Wish foundation.
Key Dates and Submission Guidelines: Proposals are due to the Foundation’s office at 6100 W Main Street, Maryville, IL 62062, no later than 3:00 PM CST on October 4 TH 2024. Submissions may be sent electronically to the email address below.
If not sent electronically, the proposal shall be in an enclosed envelope and shall include a copy of the proposed floor plans, color selections, address or optional addresses/location of the home and proposed cost to the HBRC.
Any questions may be submitted via email to EO@HBRMEA.ORG no later than 72 hours prior to submission deadline. Mandatory Requirements: The home must meet these minimum requirements: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, full basement, 2 car garage, above grade living space of at least 1800 sq ft. The proposed cost from the builder must be listed.