ST. LOUIS — A winter weather system is set to move through the St. Louis area from Thursday night into Friday morning, Jan. 10, 2025, bringing light snow to southern Missouri and the Interstate 44 corridor. The Metro East area should also see some snowfall.

Melissa Delia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis, reported that snowfall amounts are expected to range from a dusting in areas south of the I-44 corridor to up to 4 inches in far southeastern Missouri. The National Weather Service said it would have more information on Wednesday afternoon about the potential snow totals with this next front.

Delia emphasized that the upcoming weather event will not mirror the significant snow, ice, and sleet accumulation seen in recent days.

"While snow is expected, amounts won’t be anywhere near what we saw over the weekend," she said.

The forecast indicates that Metro areas may receive a dusting of up to 2 inches of snow, but there remains some uncertainty regarding how far north the precipitation will extend.

"We see wide ranges, and the details will be better focused as we get closer to the event," Delia noted.

As for temperatures, the region is expected to experience a dry spell leading into the weekend, with highs generally in the low 30s or below freezing. The warmest day is projected to be Sunday, with highs reaching the mid-30s.

Tuesday night's forecast includes partly cloudy skies with a low of around 7 degrees. Wednesday will bring sunny conditions with a high near 23, followed by a clear Wednesday night with a low around 4 degrees.

The likelihood of snow increases on Friday, with a 60 percent chance of precipitation and a high near 30 degrees. A slight chance of snow remains Friday night before mostly cloudy conditions settle in for the weekend. Saturday's high is expected to be near 29 degrees, while Sunday may see temperatures rise to around 33 degrees, the highest of the week.

Residents are advised to prepare for potentially hazardous road conditions on Friday morning due to the accumulation of snow on existing ice and snow.

