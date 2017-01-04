ST. LOUIS – An expected two to three inches of snow may affect drivers and students from making it to their destinations Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow, which is in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday evening to noon Thursday for areas across central and eastern Missouri and southwest Illinois.

Cities included in this advisory include: Alton, Belleville, Bowling Green, Cahokia, Centralia, Columbia, Edwardsville, Fulton, Hannibal, Litchfield, Jefferson City, Mexico, Mount Sterling, Pittsfield, Quincy, St. Charles, St. Louis, Salem, Sullivan, Union, Vandalia and Washington.

According to the release sent out by the National Weather Service, snow will arrive across portions of central and northeast Missouri this evening and spread east-southeast into eastern Missouri and southwest Illinois after midnight tonight. Snow will continue through daybreak Thursday for eastern Missouri and southwest Illinois, then taper off from west to east by late morning Thursday.

The storm’s timing, as well as its expected accumulation of two to three inches, will make a mess of morning commutes and other travel on Thursday. Light winds of five miles-per-hour or less will minimize the likelihood of blowing snow, which may affect visibility.

“The wintry precipitation will result in hazardous travel conditions, especially on bridges, overpasses and untreated roads. Parking lots and sidewalks will become slippery as well,” the statement said.

According to the National Weather Service, this type of advisory is issued for a variety of winter weather conditions, such as snow, blowing snow, sleet or freezing drizzle and rain.

“It only takes a small amount of wintry precipitation to make roads, bridges, sidewalks and parking lots icy and dangerous. It is often difficult to tell when ice begins to form, so do not be caught off guard,” the statement said.

