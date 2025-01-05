As winter weather continues to impact the region, the Illinois Department of Transportation is closely monitoring changing conditions across various counties. Joe Monroe, an engineer with the department, reported late Sunday morning, Jan. 5, 2025, that in the last 45 minutes, snowfall has begun to accumulate significantly in the metro area, with a transition zone stretching from Illinois Route 143 to the south.

Monroe noted that while areas north of Illinois Route 15 are predominantly experiencing snow, conditions shift rapidly south of that line, where a mix of sleet and freezing rain is prevalent.

"In southern Monroe and Randolph counties, freezing rain is becoming the predominant precipitation type, leading to slick roadways," he said. Monroe emphasized that the combination of sleet and freezing rain is complicating plowing efforts, as the accumulation of ice is occurring faster than the department can manage.

In St. Clair County, Monroe observed that the northern areas are experiencing more sleet, while snowfall dominates to the south.

"If you use Route 15 as a guide, north of 15 is predominantly snow, and south of there, it changes rapidly," he explained.

Madison County is similarly affected, with Monroe stating that there is more snow accumulation south of Route 162, although it does mix with sleet at times. He described the ongoing weather pattern as a cycle of snow waves, with intervals of sleet interspersed.

"You might get five minutes of sleet out of an hour of snow," he noted.

Reports from local areas indicate heavy snowfall, particularly in Godfrey, where conditions have been intense since early morning. Monroe expressed concern about potential thunderstorms developing near Springfield, Mo., which could lead to a rapid increase in precipitation. He cautioned that if temperatures remain low, the region could see an additional two inches of snow within a few hours.

Despite the current conditions, Monroe reassured the region is not experiencing the extreme winds associated with a blizzard.

"We don’t have 40 mph winds or sideways snow, but the intensity of the ice and snowfall is significant," he said.

As the weather evolves, residents are advised to remain cautious and stay updated on road conditions.

