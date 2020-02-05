ALTON - A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, but the winter storm warning has been canceled, the National Weather Service in St. Louis announced. Road conditions may be difficult in the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commute.

Mixed precipitation and additional snow accumulations of up to half-inch, plus light glazing of ice are predicted.

The roads are slick and there have been several reports of accidents on the interstates and other highways. Motorists are encouraged to plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for a variety of winter weather conditions, such as snow, blowing snow, sleet, or freezing drizzle and rain. It only takes a small amount of wintry precipitation to make roads, bridges, sidewalks, and parking lots of icy and dangerous. It is often difficult to tell when ice begins to form, so do not be caught off guard.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

