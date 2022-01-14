ST. LOUIS - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Friday night for the St. Louis region by the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Fred Glass said around 8-9 p.m. Friday residents should see snow/rain mix begin, then move to snow only as the evening progresses. The meteorologist predicts 3-5 inches of snow between tonight and mid-day on Saturday.

“Between 10 p.m. and midnight it will be all snow,” he said. “It will continue across the area and end by mid-day Saturday. It will be wet snow. The road will be snow-covered and travel will be impacted in the overnight evening hours and morning. People need to be aware of Department of Transportation crews out trying to plow.”

Glass encourages residents to avoid travel if possible as the night continues because the roads could be hazardous.

Saturday will be a high of 34 degrees and 19 as a low and Sunday’s high will be 33 degrees with a low of 26.

On Martin Luther King Day on Monday, it will be a predicted 39 degrees high with a 28-degree low and a high of 50 on Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions. Glass said there shouldn’t be any hazardous precipitation next week and it should be mostly dry.

