ALTON - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service in St. Louis for Friday morning through Friday evening.

Light accumulations of ice and snow are predicted for Friday but will be enough to make driving on area roads and highways dangerous.

Madison County Sheriff's Office Capt. William Dimitroff, patrol commander, urged caution for motorists throughout the day on Friday.

“Don’t leave the house today if you don’t have to leave,’’ Dimitroff said. “If you do have to leave, drive slowly. People driving too fast in these types of conditions is what gets people in trouble. People driving too fast can’t control the vehicle. Ice makes it very tough to control the vehicle.”

Dimitroff encourages anyone driving to have their cell phone fully charged and also their gas tank filled.

Friday evening, freezing rain changes to rain as temperatures rise above freezing somewhere around sunset.

Saturday, the National Weather Service in St. Louis predicts a high of 48 degrees with morning showers and Sunday is predicted to be sunny and a high of only 23 degrees.

