EAST ALTON – Learn when, why, and how to prune your trees in a virtual February Neighbor Nights event presented by the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC).

Winter is the perfect time to prune your trees. Trees Forever Field Coordinator Emily Ehley will present the basics of tree care in a virtual webinar, perfect for homeowners, gardeners, land managers, and anyone who is interested in supporting healthy tree growth.

According to NGRREC Environmental Educator Jen Young, proper pruning is a big part of tree care.

“We’re excited to partner with Emily Ehley at Trees Forever to teach the community how to best care for their trees,” Young said. “We hope to provide the public with the knowledge to help them control overgrown shrubs and trees.”

Trees Forever is a regional organization that educates landowners, volunteers, and civic leaders to care for trees, shrubs, and more. They work to promote the value and importance of natural areas so these spaces can grow and thrive.

Neighbor Nights will be held at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15. Registration is required.

To register, visit https://conta.cc/3G0uUQT. A Zoom link will be emailed to participants on the day of the event.

For more information, contact Young at (618) 468-2875 or jenryoung@lc.edu.

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities.

To learn more about NGRREC, visit http://www.ngrrec.org.

