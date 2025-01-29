From engaging community initiatives like the Project Homeless Connect to fun-filled festivities such as Harry Potter Night at Skate City, the upcoming events in the Riverbend area offer a delightful variety that caters to all interests and ages. For a complete listing of these exciting happenings, be sure to visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/.

Winter Reading Retreat invites you to grab a book and your favorite sweater and head to Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall for the one-year anniversary of our reading retreat! While here, you can sip on hot cocoa, eat a snack, create your own winter scene in a jar, chat about books, and read too! You are welcome to bring your own drinks and treats as well. Not sure what to read? Clear up your “to be read” list, check out a library book before you join us, use this time to finish a super-long book you’ve been intimidated by, read a few short stories, or cycle through a few books four or five chapters at a time. If you still don’t know what to read, be sure to check out our winter-themed book display on your way in. This is an open house-style program, so please feel free to stay for a short while or the entire time. Registration is limited to twenty patrons. Please register by calling 1-800-613-3163.

City Heat LIVE is an exciting event where you can join City Heat Band for a night of live music and entertainment while supporting veterans. Enjoy a large dance floor, delicious food by Fish Haven, a gaming room, pool table, and cold drinks. Come out for an evening filled with fun, music, and community spirit!

Coffee & Donuts at Holy Family Catholic Church of Granite City welcomes the community to join them on the first Sunday of each month following their 8:30 a.m. Mass service. All are welcome to enjoy some delicious coffee and donuts as a way to connect with fellow community members. For updates, be sure to find Holy Family Catholic Church on Facebook at Facebook.com/HolyFamilyGC.

St. Ambrose Catholic School Open House is an excellent opportunity for families with children entering PreK - 8th Grade to tour the campus and meet our dedicated teachers. This event showcases how we provide students with excellence in education both academically and spiritually, preparing them to excel in service to family, community, and Christ our Lord.

Don't miss the electrifying Taylor Swift Drag Show at EXO Lounge on February 2, 2025, in Edwardsville, IL, where fierce drag queens will perform your favorite hits from every Taylor Swift era!

Events on Jan. 31, 2025

Molina Healthcare of Illinois is partnering with Madison County to sponsor Molina Healthcare of Illinois Sponsors Project Homeless Connect in Madison County, which aims to provide essential resources for area residents experiencing homelessness at Riverbend Family Ministries in Wood River on January 31, 2025.

Join Senior Services Plus on January 31, 2025, from 12-1 pm for a panel discussion titled Consumer Fraud Awareness: Perspectives from the Experts, where experts will share valuable insights to help older adults recognize and prevent scams in Alton.

Kids aged 5 to 10 are invited to participate in Homeschool Open Gymnastics on January 31, 2025, at the Wood River Rec Center, where they can enjoy an hour of playful gymnastics instruction with Miss Megan.

The St. Andrew’s Winter Book Fair will take place on January 31-February 1, featuring over 20,000 books across various genres; don't miss the chance to explore this literary treasure at St. Andrew's Winter Book Fair in Edwardsville.

Celebrate the release of the new Dog Man movie with exciting activities at the Dog Man Movie Release Celebration on January 31, 2025, at the Edwardsville Public Library, featuring scavenger hunts and character drawing sessions.

Put on your best magical costumes and join us for Harry Potter Night at Skate City Belleville on January 31, 2025, where you can enjoy themed games, challenges, and complimentary butterbeer!

Experience a rejuvenating and nature-connected time at the Winter Retreat at Harpole's Heartland Lodge, hosted by the UU Women's Connection, taking place on January 31, 2025.

Get ready for some fun at Winter Ice Skating at The Loading Dock in Grafton, which runs until February 23, 2025, offering a delightful ice skating experience for everyone.

Join us for a night of creativity at Creative Night at Lou Belle and Bing on January 31, 2025, where you can craft and swap supplies in a relaxed atmosphere.

Wind down with live music at Musicology LIVE at 1818 Chophouse on January 31, 2025, and enjoy delicious food and drinks while enjoying an evening of entertainment.

Test your music knowledge at the Music Trivia Night on January 31, 2025, at Althoff Catholic High School, where fun and camaraderie await!

Don't miss the chance to catch live acoustic music with Graham Pagano at The Graham Band LIVE on January 31, 2025, at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey.

Join us for a night filled with country music as Borderline performs live at Borderline Live at Fast Eddie's Bon Air on January 31, 2025, in Alton.

Experience an evening of laughter and entertainment with THE EXES, a brand-new comedy play showing at Alton Little Theater on January 31, 2025.

Enjoy feel-good grooves with live music from Kevin Gruen at Kevin Gruen's Friday Night Feelin Alright, taking place on January 31, 2025, at Sneaky's Bar & Burger Joint in Edwardsville.

Join the lively crowd for an unforgettable performance by Champagne Fixx at Champagne Fixx Live Performance on January 31, 2025, at Silver Creek Sports & Social in Belleville.

Events on Feb. 1, 2025

Join us for a delightful evening of comedy at THE EXES, taking place at Alton Little Theater on February 1, 2025, where the new director Randy Manning promises to chase away winter blues with laughter and plot twists galore!

Connect with your faith at St. Ambrose Parish for the weekly Bible studies, featuring St. Ambrose Parish Weekly Bible Studies on February 1, 2025, with sessions for men at 8:00 AM and women at 9:30 AM.

Shop for a cause at the Hearts in Mission Sale, happening at Wesley House Resale Shop in Godfrey on February 1, 2025, where proceeds support local charities.

Students K-12 are invited to improve their reading skills with America Reads Tutor available on February 1, 2025, at Six Mile Regional Library District in Granite City.

Warm up with a hot beverage at the Coffee & Cocoa Pop-Up Bar on February 1, 2025, at Niedringhaus Building in Granite City.

Unleash your inner artist at Paint Like Bob Ross on February 1, 2025, at Quinton’s Crafthouse in Collinsville, where you’ll create a stunning 12 x 16 painting using Bob Ross techniques.

Experience the wonders of nature at Eagle Saturdays at the Audubon Center at Riverlands on February 1, 2025, with live eagle meet & greets and crafts for all ages.

Get your furry friends vaccinated at Dog & Cat Vaccinations at Rural King in Collinsville on February 1, 2025, where affordable vaccinations will be offered.

Join the celebration at the Keepsake Candle | Curated Grand Opening on February 1, 2025, at Keepsake Candle Company in Edwardsville, featuring discounts and exclusive grab bags!

Gather for the monthly fellowship at Iron Saturday Illinois on February 1, 2025, hosted by the Forged Brotherhood MC at Sports Tap in Alton.

Celebrate winter at the Bierstacheln Winter Festival at Shoehorn Brewing in Belleville on February 1, 2025, where you can experience traditional German beer warming techniques.

Enjoy some ice skating at Winter Ice Skating at The Loading Dock in Grafton, available every weekend until February 23, 2025.

Join the fun at Nintendo Switch gaming sessions every Saturday from 1-4 PM at Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, starting February 1, 2025.

Get crafty at the Winter Craft Series featuring acrylic bookmarks on February 1, 2025, at Niedringhaus Building in Granite City.

Catch live music from CJ Sounds at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on February 1, 2025, for an evening of great tunes.

Celebrate friendship at Galentine's Day at Quinton's on February 1, 2025, where you can craft floral arrangements and scented candles with friends.

Enjoy the Skylark Brothers Duo LIVE at Mossy Stone Irish Pub in Edwardsville on February 1, 2025, for a night filled with acoustic favorites.

Join the farewell celebration at Valentine’s Fake Bake Workshop & Farewell to Neighbors Bakeshop on February 1, 2025, where you'll learn to create realistic-looking decor items.

Don't miss the Edwardsville Color Guard Showcase at Edwardsville High School on February 1, 2025, featuring several winter guard ensembles performing their competition shows for free!

Enjoy an evening filled with music at Pickin' Daisies Live at Bossanova in Alton on February 1, 2025, with no cover charge!

Start February with live music by Borderline at Fast Eddie's Bon Air in Alton, where the atmosphere is always unbeatable!

Events on Feb. 2, 2025

Join us for an evening of laughter and entertainment at THE EXES, a brand-new comedy play directed by Randy Manning, on February 2, 2025, at the Alton Little Theater in Alton, IL.

Experience the joy of ice skating at Winter Ice Skating at The Loading Dock in Grafton, IL, available on February 2, 2025, offering fun for the whole family by the scenic Mississippi River.

Enjoy a night of great music at Live Music Rewind on February 2, 2025, at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL.

Make your Sunday Funday unforgettable with Sunday Funday with Vannah Leigh on February 2, 2025, at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, IL, featuring live music, delicious food, and refreshing drinks.

