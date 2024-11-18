ALTON - The National Great Rivers Museum (NGRM), in partnership with Meeting of the Rivers Foundation (MTRF), is now accepting entries for their fourth annual “Winter on the River” Photography Contest.



MTRF is looking for artists to capture the beauty of winter along the river for a community photo contest that will be exhibited at the NGRM beginning January 11, 2025. All entries will remain on display as part of this exhibition through the end of the winter season.



In a change from previous years, MTRF is excited to now offer a youth category for local youth ages 13 to 17, in addition to the adult category, for a discounted fee.

As in previous years, adult artists will be able to submit up to three photos for an entry fee of $10 per photo, while youth participants can now submit up to three photos for a discounted entry fee of $5 per photo. All proceeds will benefit the mission of MTRF in promoting and inspiring lifelong, environmental stewardship for the Mississippi River and Great Rivers system.



“This change from last year is exciting because it allows us to create a category that is separate from the adult category, where youth can compete against similar talent,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Natural Resources Specialist and contest coordinator Elise Ratcliff. “This will allow youth to have their own space to shine, rather than having to compete against professional adult photographers. We hope to get a good turnout in the youth category this year to increase outreach to a more diverse audience.”



The contest is open to photographers of all skill levels. Entries must be mailed or brought to the National Great Rivers Museum no later than January 6, 2025. Contest eligibility, regulations, and registration for the contest can be found online at https://www.mtrf.org/wr-photo-contest/.



Voting will be done by local judges through in-person voting at the National Great Rivers Museum. The public will be invited to vote for their choice as well. A cash prize will be awarded in the adult category for Best of Show ($100) and Runner-Up ($50). The youth category will similarly be awarded a cash prize for Best of Show ($50) and Runner-Up ($25).



“The Winter on the River photo contest is a great opportunity for the local community to get involved with promoting river stewardship,” said Ratcliff. “The exhibition helps showcase not only local talent, but also the aspects of the Mississippi River that make it so unique and important to this region. National Great Rivers Museum and Meeting of the Rivers Foundation are once again looking forward to facilitating this competition and displaying great local photography at the museum for all to enjoy.”



For additional information, please contact Elise Ratcliff at 618-462-6979 or visit www.mtrf.org.

