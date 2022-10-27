“Winter On The River” Photography Contest Returns To National Great Rivers Museum.

ALTON - The National Great Rivers Museum (NGRM) in partnership with the Meeting of the Rivers Foundation (MTRF) is now accepting entries for their second annual “Winter on the River” Photography Contest MTRF is looking for artists to capture the beauty of winter along the river for a community photo contest that will be exhibited at the NGRM beginning January 7, 2023. All entries will remain on display as part of this exhibition through the end of the winter season.

Artists will be able to submit up to three photos for a one-time, entry fee of $20.00 that will benefit the mission of MTRF in promoting and inspiring lifelong, environmental stewardship for the Mississippi River and great rivers system.

The contest is open to photographers of all skill levels with no age restriction. Entries must be mailed or brought to the National Great Rivers Museum during the submission period beginning November 1, 2022, through December 19, 2022. Contest eligibility, regulations, and registration for the contest can be found online at https://www.mtrf.org/wr-photo-contest/

Voting will be done by local judges through in-person voting at the National Great Rivers Museum. The public will also be invited to vote for their choice as well. A cash prize will be awarded for Best of Show ($100) and Runner-Up ($50).

“We received an astonishing amount of community participation for our pilot year,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Natural Resources Specialist and Park Ranger Paige Laughhunn. “The exhibition not only provided an inviting, seasonal experience for visitors but also gave photographers a chance to share their work amongst their community and fellow artists. Meeting of the Rivers Foundation is once again looking forward to providing this friendly competition and displaying your wonderful winter captures at the National Great Rivers Museum.”

For additional information please contact Paige Laughhunn at 618-462-6979 or visit www.mtrf.org.

