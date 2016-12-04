EDWARDSVILLE - The Winter Market Saturday in Downtown Edwardsville was a smash and it put attendees and vendors in the Christmas spirit as it has the past few years.

The turnout was solid through the morning and the market featured artisans, baked goods, crafters, locally grown items, and unique boutique gifts, along with products from the neighborhood and surrounding communities. Christmas caroling and plenty of hot chocolate added to the pre-Christmas feel at the market. Many who attended also browsed and shopped in Downtown Edwardsville, another plus for the day.

Katie Grable of the Edwardsville Park and Recreation Department, said people get excited about the Winter Market each year and it is starting to be a yearly expectation, as evidenced by the amount of vendors. A total of 35 vendors displayed goods and items this year.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hayley Verheyen, a coordinator of the event for the Edwardsville Park and Recreation Department, said there was definitely a good variety for individuals hoping for Christmas.

“We had items for people to find at the Winter Market and if they didn’t find what they needed, the nearby shops downtown had some wonderful gifts for the holidays,” she said. “This is just another way to get people downtown shopping and eating during the holidays. We get more and more excited about the Winter Market every year.”

More like this: