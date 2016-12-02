

EDWARDSVILLE - The Annual Winter Market is set with a wide variety of vendors for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the side of the Madison County Courthouse building.

The Winter Market will be held where the normal Goshen Market is located on Saturdays during that season.

The Winter Market will feature artisans, baked goods, crafters, locally grown items, and unique boutique gifts, along with products from the neighborhood and surrounding communities. Organizers said there will be caroling and those who fear the cold should not fear, because there are patio heaters available for warmth. There will also be free hot chocolate, free children’s crafts and much more.

Hayley Verheyen a coordinator of the event for the Edwardsville Park and Recreation Department, said there are 35 vendors signed up this year compared to 29 last year.

“We are very excited about it and we encourage people to come out,” Verheyen said. “This is our fourth year and it seems to get bigger every year.”

