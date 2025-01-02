Winter Driving Safety Checklist Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Driving in winter conditions can be challenging and dangerous if you’re not properly prepared. Snow, ice, and reduced visibility require extra caution and preparation. Use this checklist to ensure you and your vehicle are ready for winter roads. 1. Prepare Your Vehicle Ensuring your car is ready for winter conditions can make all the difference in staying safe. Inspect Tires : Check the tread depth on your tires or consider switching to snow tires for better traction. Properly inflated tires also improve handling in icy conditions.

: Worn-out wipers can’t handle heavy snow or ice. Install winter-grade blades for optimal performance. Carry Chains or Traction Aids: For areas with extreme snow or ice, keep snow chains or sand/cat litter in your trunk for extra grip. 2. Pack an Emergency Kit Being stranded in freezing weather can quickly turn dangerous, so prepare a kit for unexpected situations. Warm Gear : Include blankets, gloves, hats, and extra socks to keep warm.

: Cold weather can drain your battery, so having jumper cables is a must. Shovel and Ice Scraper: A compact shovel can help dig your car out, while an ice scraper keeps your windshield clear. 3. Drive Safely Article continues after sponsor message Winter driving demands more attention and slower speeds. Increase Following Distance : Leave at least 6-8 seconds of space between you and the car ahead to account for longer stopping distances.

: This feature can cause your tires to lose traction on icy roads. Stay Alert: Watch for black ice, especially on bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas. 4. Plan Ahead Good planning can prevent emergencies before they happen. Check the Weather : Always check the forecast before heading out. Stay updated at Riverbender.com/weather.

: A full tank prevents fuel lines from freezing and ensures you won’t run out if stuck in traffic or stranded. Text for Weather Alerts: Stay informed by texting @RB to 618-202-4618 for instant weather updates. 5. What to Do If Stranded If you become stuck in your vehicle during a snowstorm, follow these steps to stay safe: Stay Inside : It’s safer to remain in your car unless help is visible and close by.

Turn it on for 10 minutes every hour to conserve fuel while staying warm. Ensure the exhaust pipe is clear to prevent carbon monoxide buildup. Signal for Help: Use hazard lights, a flashlight, or a brightly colored cloth to signal your location. By following this checklist, you can navigate winter roads with confidence and reduce the risk of accidents. Stay safe and prepared, and don't forget to sign up for instant weather alerts by texting @RB to 618-202-4618!