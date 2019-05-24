WAUCONDA, IL –If you bought a Lotto ticket in Wauconda, you may want to check it right away! A gas station in Wauconda sold a $6,250,000 Lotto ticket in the Thursday, May 23, drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Citgo, 205 N. Main St. in Wauconda, and matched all six numbers – 1 - 22 - 26 - 39 - 42 - 52 – to win the jackpot. The retailer will receive a bonus of $62,500, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

More than 74,000 prizes, ranging from $1 to $6,250,000, were won in this Lotto drawing. In all, Illinois Lottery players won more than $6.4 million in this drawing. Lotto drawings are conducted on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 9:22 p.m. CST. For more information or to purchase a ticket online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

